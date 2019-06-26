Ghana: St John Baptist Parish Marks 50th Anniversary With Float

Members of St John the Baptist Parish at Odorkor-Tipper in Accra on Saturday, June 22, 2019 embarked on a mega float as part of the 50th anniversary celebration of the church.

The occasion was used to evangelise and preach the message of salvation to people.

The parishioners, holding placards with various inscriptions and wearing the 50th anniversary T-Shirts went on the procession through the Odorkor-Mallam highway.

They distributed fliers to traders, drivers, businessmen and businesswomen among others.

Supported by the Famous Brass Band, the church members took time to preach the message of salvation to traders at the Mallam Market.

They were led by the Parish Priest, Very Rev. Fr Wisdom Dordunu, and his assistant, Rev. Fr Donatus Pallu, as well as the leadership of the church.