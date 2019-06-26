Sierra Leone: 8-Year-Old Victim Tells Court How She Was Sexually Abused

Eight year old Fatmata Koroma (Not her real name) on Monday (24th June 2019) narrated in court how she was sexually abused by her aunt's husband, Abu Sesay.

The victim recalled that on the day of the alleged incident, whilst she was sleeping, the accused removed her pant and sexually abused her by inserting his penis into her vagina, adding that after the forceful intercourse blood started oozing from her vagina.

She told the court that the following morning, her aunt asked her as to what the problem was because her footsteps were completely different.

The victim told the court that she disclosed to her aunt that the accused had had sexual intercourse with her.

She testified that upon that information, her aunt removed her pant and saw blood stain on it.

She narrated that her aunt called her father and informed him about the alleged incident.

She stated that when her father returned home, she took her to the Harbor Police Station and reported the matter.

She said they were issued with a medical request form which they took to the Rainbow Centre at the Princess Christian Maternity Hospital (PCMH) for treatment.

The victim said the document was later returned to the police where she made statement.

Meanwhile, Magistrate Abdul Sheriff remanded the accused.

The accused is before the court on one count of sexual penetration of a child contrary to Section 19 of the Sexual Offense Act No.12 of 2012.

Police prosecutor, Sergeant 9306 Augusta B. Sesay, alleges that the accused person on Monday 27th May 2019 at No.23B Black Hall Road, Freetown did engage in an act of sexual penetration with a child below the age of 18 to wit 14 years old.

The matter was adjourned to Thursday 27th June.