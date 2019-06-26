Sierra Leone: Man, 50, Remanded for Penetrating Girl, 14

Amadu Conteh, 50, a gateman, was yesterday (Monday 24th June) remanded at the Male Correctional Centre by Magistrate Abdul Sheriff presiding at the Pademba Road Court No.3 for allegedly penetrating a 14-year-old girl.

The 50 year-old man is before the court on one count of sexual penetration of a child contrary to Section 19 of the Sexual Offense Act No.12 of 2012.

Police prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent Yeanoh E. Koroma alleges that sometimes in May 2019 at Bishop Crowther Primary School compound, Cline Town in Freetown, the accused did engage in an act of sexual penetration with a child below the age of 18 to wit 14.

The accused person was not represented and Magistrate Sheriff remanded the accused and adjourned the matter to Wednesday 26th June for first prosecution witness to testify.