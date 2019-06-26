Ghana: Prampram SHS Students Educated On Adolescent Health

The Ghana Health Service has organised a programme at the Prampram Senior High School to educate students on adolescent health.

It included a debate between the four houses in the school on the topic: "Cell phone has propagated more evil than good among adolescents".

Other aspects covered a discussion on adolescent development, where to access services and how to protect one's self from teenage pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections.

House One won the debate contest with 133 points, followed by House Three with117 points. Third place went to House Two which scored 95 followed by House Four which had 93 points.

Participants received sets of stationery and introductory adolescent packs as their prizes.

Principal Nursing Officer for Ningo, Ethel Nertey gave a presentation on adolescent health.

Adolescent Focal Person at Prampram, Eyram Parkoo, advised the students to access the Adolescent Tent Corner in their school and health facilities to have their concerns addressed rather than seek wrong information from their friends.