Ghana: 6 'Killers' of Salvation Army Basic Sch Teacher Remanded Again

Koforidua — The Kibi District Magistrate Court has again remanded into police custody six persons, who are being held for the death of a teacher of the Salvation Army Basic School in Asiakwa, near Kibi in the Eastern Region.

The accused, Richard Amaning, Emmanuel Mireku, Philip Okodie and Paul Boadu all aged 18 years, Evans Aboagye and Eziekel Boadu, both aged 19 years, were charged with conspiracy to commit murder and murder.

The suspects would reappear before the court presided by Ms Alice Efua Yirenkyi on July 30, this year.

Chief Inspector Magaret Kuntoh said that prosecution has forwarded the docket on the case to the Attorney-General's Department to seek advice and prayed that the case be adjourned.

The defence counsel, Peter Nimo, did not object to the plea of the prosecution.

The Eastern Regional Secretary of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), Daniel Afedu, who came to the court to support the family of the deceased teacher, told the Ghanaian Times after court proceedings that he was pleased with the proceedings so far.

He hoped that the prosecution would not keep long in seeking advice from the A-G for the case to commence.

The accused, on April 18, this year, were said to have assaulted the deceased, George Somuah Bosompem, after he had warned them to desist from engaging in anti-social behaviour at the school's backyard.

The deceased allegedly threatened the accused that he would ask the police to arrest them, and this infuriated the accused, who according to the police assaulted the teacher mercilessly.

They were also said to have manhandled a female teacher, who was in the company of the deceased.

The Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, who confirmed the incident to the Ghanaian Times, said the teacher was rushed to the Kibi Hospital and later transferred to the St. Joseph's Hospital, but was later pronounced dead on May 3, this year.