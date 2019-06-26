Ghana: St John Baptist Parish Donates to Weija Leprosarium

The St John the Baptist Parish at Odorkor-Tipper, on Saturday, presented various items and a cheque for GH₵ 1000 to inmates of the Weija Leprosarium.

The items included bags of rice, frytol cooking oil, milo, milk, tomatoe paste, sardines, soaps and detergents among others.

The donation formed part of the 50th anniversary celebration of the parish.

The Chairman of the Parish Pastoral Council, Mr Felix Ahonzo, said it was important for society to show love to the needy and underprivileged by putting smiles on the faces of the inmates to make them feel loved by the society.

Mr Ahonzo pledged the continuous support of the church towards the leprosarium and implored other churches and organisations to come to the aid of the lepers.

Very Rev. Fr Wisdom Dordunu, the Parish Priest, admonished the inmates not to despair but always have hope in God to provide for their needs.

He gave the assurance that the church community would continue to offer them the needed assistance to live happily.

The Administrator of Weija Leprosarium, Mr George Quansah, who received the items, commended the Catholic Church for the gesture.

He said the leprosarium was facing financial challenges to address the needs of the 85 lepers in particular and thus, appealed to corporate organisations and institutions as well as churches to come to the aid of the home.