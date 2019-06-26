Ghana: New Edubiase MP Donates Motorbikes to Circuit Supervisors

The Member of Parliament (MP) for New Edubiase in the Ashanti Region, Mr George Boahen Oduro, has donated motorbikes to eight circuit supervisors of the Ghana Education Service (GES) to assist them in the performance of their duties.

The move, according to the MP, was to ensure that the circuit supervisors carry out their duties effectively, to help improve upon education in the area.

"The supervisors, most of them at the Adansi South District, have a huge role to play in monitoring teachers and ensuring that they impact knowledge onto the children, and subsequently improve upon the standard of education within the constituency," he stated.

He said mobility was a challenge for the circuit supervisors and efforts must be made for them to be well equipped to deliver on their mandates.

"There must be improvement in the grades of the pupils after the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), and teachers and everyone within the education sector must get on board to achieve this feat," he added.

The MP also donated an amount of GH₵3, 000 for registration and acquisition of the needed documents for the motorbikes for the supervisors.

District Director of Education, Adansi South, Dr Daniel Annan-Edufful, commended the MP for coming to their aid, as the donation would go a long way to improve education in the area.

"This is the first time since 2007 that such support has been received by circuit supervisors in the area. This would motivate them to go around and monitor the schools and ensure that academic activities were in order," he stressed.

According to him, everyone must come on board to help improve education in the area, as well as ensure that pupils pass through the Junior High School and enter the Senior High School (SHS) to benefit from government's Free SHS programme.

He urged the circuit supervisors to make good use of the motorbikes to last for a long time, while they look forward to support from other organisations and individuals to lift the education standards in the area.