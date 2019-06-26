Gambia: Big Dreams Extends Assistance to a Needy Woman

United States-based charity, Big Dreams Inc recently presented a wheel chair to one Fatou Sonko, a physically disabled woman from North Bank Region historical village of Juffureh.

The move by the charity, which was founded in Georgia in 2011, came after the woman met with some officials of the charity at Sika Village during their last year's free medical and dental mission to The Gambia.

Fatou said having the wheelchair now would allow her to visit friends and relatives without having someone to help her, as she can now wheeled herself around. She thanked Big Dreams for the gesture.

The organization has also secured a 40feet-container of more than 5, 000 mobility equipment for Gambians. The equipment include crotches, canes, regular walkers and wheelchairs which officials say is worth over 200, 000 dollars.

Big Dreams founder Mamina Sonko explained that Fatou's case was one of the case studies they had, saying her mother and other siblings carried her during their last year's mission at Sika Village.

He said they decided to support her because of her condition and the inability to walk about.

"I want people to remember that everyone have the opportunity to do something to make a difference. This generosity is as a result of our love for The Gambia."

Dr. Holly Mintz, a US medical doctor said providing a wheelchair to Fatou was one of the most heartwarming moments she had in a very long time. With this support, she said Fatou would now not have to count on people for support to move her around. "Being able to move from one stage to another without counting on anyone is a true gift," she said.

Dr Mintz noted that she had observed many health issues in children during this year's mission that are repairable and fixable, further expressing optimism that they find some surgical volunteers to come to The Gambia to help children.