Gambia: Skye Fund Project for Youth Development Launched

The European Union funded Youth Employment Project (YEP), Thursday launched a new project dubbed- Skills for Youth Employment (SKYE). The project seeks to train about 1, 600 young people on skills development in 2019.

A result-based competitive funding model that ensures the critical importance of training youth to meet existing job needs, the flagship fund will roll-out skills development programmes for youth to prove self-improvement to meet market opportunities.

Implemented by the International Trade Center (ITC) in collaboration with the Ministry of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration an Employment and the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the YEP's objective is to improve skills, create jobs and generate income for Gambian youth.

David Condobis from ITC said young people between the ages of 15 to 35 from low socio-economic groups will be opportune to access training under the project to enable them deliver on The Gambia skills qualification.

Mayara LouZada, an official at the Investment Support Institutions Division of Enterprise and Institutions, said the training would center on Job market, saying the project has succeeded in other countries. She expressed optimism that the project will also register more success in the Gambia.

Rebecca Simms, project manager of the UN Capital Development Fund said they have been operating in North Bank and Central River Regions and now they have introduce the project in the Lower River Region to created jobs and employment or self-improvement especially for women and youth.