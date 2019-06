Former Gamtel and Gambia U-20 coach Tapha Manneh is making waves in Liberian football, after guiding LISCR FC to the country's FA cup title this season. Manneh inspired his side to the league, FA and super cup titles in the previous years.

He also guided the Liberian club to the 2018 CAF Champions league after lifting the country's premier league title. Manneh's current contract with LISCR FC will expire at the end of the current league season.