Gambia: NYP Conducts Capacity of Members

The National Youth Parliament (NYP), last Tuesday conducted a nationwide capacity building training for its members in Kerewan, North Bank Region.

Funded by the e United Nations Population Fund (UNPFA) through the United Nation Peace-building fund, the project seeks to train 30 members of the national youth empowerment network in all regions of the country.

The project will be supporting NYP members through training to strengthen youth engagement mechanisms in the country. This will provide members the opportunity to understand their mandates as youth parliamentarians and improve governance at organizational level, leadership, youth participation and advocacy.

Deputy Speaker of NYP Fatou M. Jawo described the initiative as pertinent, saying their members are critical to national development initiatives hence their capacity building to understand their mandate is crucial. "It is imperative that our members and young people of the country understand governance, leadership and participation."

Ms. Jawo said the areas of governance, leadership and participation are essential in promoting youth participation in decision making at regional and national levels.

Ada M. Bojang, coordinator of NYP peace-building project said the initiative came at the right time, saying promotion of youth participation and tolerance should be treasured in Gambia's new dispensation.

She challenged members to demonstrate the required commitment during the course of the training and applauded UNFPA for supporting the initiative.

One of the participants Fatou S. Ndure said the session is interactive and educative. "Today, I learnt many things about NYP Gambia, governance and advocacy. I am sure these will greatly help me to be a great member and support peace building in my community," she said.

Muhammed Lamin Dibba, a member of NBR regional youth parliament indicated that the training is a significant step and hailed NYP and UNFPA Gambia, saying peace is the ultimate catalyst for development and prosperity. "The training will help us to become good members and also champions of youth engagement and peace-building initiatives in The Gambia."