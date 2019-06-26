Gambia: GCCI Staff Trained On Quality Management

Staff of The Gambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) have recently benefited from a three-day training on quality management provided by the West Africa Quality System Program (WAQSP).

Held at GCCI head office in Bijilo, the project that supports the implementation of West African regional bloc, ECOWAS Quality Policy (ECOQUAL) was funded by the European Union (EU).

The training focused on the basis needs of the two major regional professional organizations of the private sector, the Federation of Chamber of Commerce and Industry of West Africa (FEWACCI) and the Federation of West African Business Organizations (FOPAO) for the capacity of quality managers of private sector companies in quality management.

Sambujang Drammeh, marketing and communication officer of The Gambia Standards Bureau, who deputised for the director general, said the overall objective of the training was to nurture the culture of quality in key representatives of selected businesses under GCCI.

"The main expected result from the training activity is that participants will have good grounding of quality management system standard," he said.

He said some activities of the project are at national level and The Gambia Standards Bureau is the focal point mandated to coordinate all the activities with relevant stakeholders in the national quality infrastructure.

Abdouramani Sillah and Fatoumatta Jawara-Dukureh, both participants expressed appreciation for the training, saying it has added value to their profession.