Gambia: Building Defeats Lenfant in Wrestling Combat

Gambian wrestler Building of club Serrekunda Mbolo, Saturday defeated Senegalese wrestler Lebfant in a wrestling combat staged at the Stade Manyang Sumare in Senegal.

It took the Serrekunda-based wrestler less than three minutes to beat the Thies-based wrestler.

This was Building's second wrestling combat victory on Senegalese wrestling arena and the first Gambian wrestler to record victory in Thies after his first triumph in Dakar.

Building told journalists that he was physically and mentally prepared for the combat against Lenfant.