Gambia: On Promotion!

It is a famous saying that people are not promoted for doing their jobs really well. They get promoted by demonstrating their potentials to do more. This clearly reminds us about the importance of promotion in any work place.

It is an undisputable fact that the sustainability of any development crusade largely depends on the efficiency and effectiveness of its workforce. The more effective and dedicated the state machinery is, the more the public servants put rise up the challenge in the service of the national interest, to ensure that state resources are maximally utilised.

However, the attainment of such a standardised state machinery would be hard to come by without hard work, sacrifice and commitment to national duty.

This make promotions all the important affair in any viable enterprise, as a way of recognsing the efforts of hardworking staff. The move is also within the confine of fair play at work.

It must be put at the back of our minds that work environments need to be defined by principles of fair play and equity, otherwise rancour would supplant harmony leading to entropy and retrogression in our development journey.

The need for a motivated and committed team is fundamental, as national development aspirations would be wishful thinking without greater commitment on the part of government officials and Gambians in general in working for the success and sustainability of our development process.

The sustainability of those achievements and the fulfillment of the aspirations of Gambians largely depend on the commitment, loyalty and ambitions of those at the helm of affairs and the Civil Service.

We must also bear in mind that there will be no true success either in this world or the hereafter 'if our deeds and proclamations are not backed by the golden quality of honesty.

We hope that promotions within our different ministries and institutions, are done within the confines of fair play at work, if not hatred, grudges will erode in our attempts to register meaningful results. Remember that development is no ordinary task, it requires the active involvement of all and sundry, most especially the dedicated ones.

"You cannot just expect a promotion to come from the sky." Jesse White