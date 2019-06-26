25 June 2019

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: The Standard and Foroyaa Win in GPU Inter-Media Tournament

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Arfang M.s. Camara

The Standard and Foroyaa Newspapers have both win their first game of the Gambia Press Union (GPU) organised inter-media house football tournament after defeating Paradise Media and GRTS, respectively.

The Bakau-based newspaper; The Standard defeated Paradise 1-0 in their opening group A match, described as a battle between the Print and Broadcast. Lamin Sanyang scored the lone goal for The Standard from a fine header in the second half of the game to give his side the maximum point in their opening group A.

Pipeline-based radio and online broadcaster Paradise Media put up a fine performance but could not capitalise on their chances during the match.

Elsewhere in the late encounter played on Sunday, Foroyaa Newspaper defeated the national broadcaster GRTS on the same score line in another broadcast and print encounter.

Captain Pa Ansu Barrow scored the only goal of the game through a fine header in the second half.

The Point Newspaper is now leading in group A with 3 points and two goals above second place, The Standard Newspaper who also has 3 points. The Voice Newspaper and Paradise Media are both without points and languishing at the bottom of group A.

The football tournament organised by the Gambia Press Union (GPU) in collaboration with the Sports Journalists Association of The Gambia (SJAG) is aimed at bringing all media houses and practitioners together as well as recruiting more media practitioners into the Union.

Gambia

Women Accuse Ex-President of Sexual Violence

Three women have accused Gambia's former president, Yahya Jammeh, of rape and sexual assault while he was in office,… Read more »

Read the original article on The Point.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.