Gambia: The Standard and Foroyaa Win in GPU Inter-Media Tournament

The Standard and Foroyaa Newspapers have both win their first game of the Gambia Press Union (GPU) organised inter-media house football tournament after defeating Paradise Media and GRTS, respectively.

The Bakau-based newspaper; The Standard defeated Paradise 1-0 in their opening group A match, described as a battle between the Print and Broadcast. Lamin Sanyang scored the lone goal for The Standard from a fine header in the second half of the game to give his side the maximum point in their opening group A.

Pipeline-based radio and online broadcaster Paradise Media put up a fine performance but could not capitalise on their chances during the match.

Elsewhere in the late encounter played on Sunday, Foroyaa Newspaper defeated the national broadcaster GRTS on the same score line in another broadcast and print encounter.

Captain Pa Ansu Barrow scored the only goal of the game through a fine header in the second half.

The Point Newspaper is now leading in group A with 3 points and two goals above second place, The Standard Newspaper who also has 3 points. The Voice Newspaper and Paradise Media are both without points and languishing at the bottom of group A.

The football tournament organised by the Gambia Press Union (GPU) in collaboration with the Sports Journalists Association of The Gambia (SJAG) is aimed at bringing all media houses and practitioners together as well as recruiting more media practitioners into the Union.