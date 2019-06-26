Gambia: Lawyer Antouman Gaye Urges Court to Reject Defence's No-Case Submission

Lawyer Antouman Gaye, the lead counsel for the prosecution team in the case involving Yankuba Badjie and other former NIA officers, on 24 June, 2019, urged the High Court in Banjul before Justice Kumba Sillah-Camara to reject the no-case submission filed by Defence Counsel Kennedy on behalf of Sheikh Omar Jeng.

He told the court that the prosecution has adopted their brief in reply to Lawyer Kennedy's no-case submission. He further urged the court to ask Sheikh Omar Jeng to enter his defence, noting that the prosecution has established a prima facie case against him.

When the case was called, Lawyer Antouman Gaye informed the court that he was representing the state. Lawyer Chime announced his representation for Yankuba Badjie. Counsel Kennedy told the court that he was representing Sheikh Omar Jeng and holding brief for Lawyer Dago.

Lawyer Kennedy informed the court that he adopted his brief of argument and the reply on points of law on the no-case submission he filed on behalf of Sheikh Omar Jeng. He said that he relied on the argument and authorities he cited. He believes that the prosecution has not established the ingredients and elements of the offences charged. He subsequently urged the court to uphold the no-case submission he filed.

Justice Kumba Sillah-Camara will on 8 July, 2019, make a ruling as to whether Sheikh Omar Jeng has a case to answer or not.

Yankuba Badjie, Sheikh Omar Jeng, Babucarr Sallah, Haruna Suso, Tamba Mansary, Lamin Darboe and Lamin Lang Sanyang are facing a murder charge and other offences. They so far have denied any wrongdoing.

The prosecution team has called 35 witnesses to prove their case.