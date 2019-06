Real De Banjul have secured a place in the 2019-2020 CAF Confederations cup following their FF cup triumph over Red Hawks.

The City-boys defeated the Young Red Devils 1-0 in the 2019 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) FF cup final played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau on Sunday. They surrendered the 2018-2019 league title to Brikama United despite their 2-1 win over Marimoo in the final match of the league season played at the Box Bar Mini Stadium in Brikama.