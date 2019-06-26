Gambia: BDI, IMR Offer Free Medical And Dental Care to Over 1700 More Gambians

Big Dreams Inc (BDI) in collaboration with the International Medical Relief Organisation (IMR) and The Gambia's Ministry of Health and Social Welfare have offered free medical and dental care to 1767 more Gambians.

The exercise was exhausting as it required long hours of travel and working under extremely hot conditions, medical personnel say.

The second annual medical and dental relief trip to The Gambia was held at Ndofan village, Lower Niumi District (NBR), Mangkamang Kunda (URR), Yorro Beri Kunda alias YBK in CRR, Kiang Nema in WCR and Old Jeshwang in Greater Banjul Area between June 14 and 23, 2019.

Last year, the United States medical organisations; the International Medical and Dental Relief and Big Dreams Inc. in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare offered free medical and dental relief to 4180 Gambians at Sika, Pakau Njogu, Medina Sedia, Sanyang and Bondali villages.

At the end of the medical and dental relief mission this year, Big Dreams awarded certificates of appreciation to all IMR team members and security personnel in recognition of their hard work and dedication to providing free medical and dental relief to Gambians.

For the first time this year, a certified CPR teacher Janet Baxter, trained Gambian locals on Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR).

Mamina Ibrahim Sonko, founder Big Dreams Inc., pointed out the quality of service offered to Gambians by Big Dreams Inc. and IMR are enormous.

He expressed gratitude to the government of The Gambia through the Ministry of Health for their support, and encouraged them to continue their good work so that the National Development Plan will be a success.

He went on to thank IMR particularly team leader Dr. Amy and everyone who has helped them over the years.

Dominiquera Cherif-Sonko, CEO Big Dreams Inc., urged that the medical and dental relief mission should go beyond once a year.

"We should strive to make it at least twice a year because there are so many people in need of medical and dental help," she said, adding President Barrow and the Ministry of Health will understand where they are coming from.

She went on to say that there is a desired need for CPR not only in kids' life but everybody, noting that they can save a lot of lives if they have the training.

Madam Cherif-Sonko also remarked that they want to ensure they stop depending on Senegal or U.S. to get help.

"Let us build something here that will make us self sufficient," she challenged, adding" "I am tired of seeing kids and adults die; we can help those dying from high blood pressure and heart issues."

Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Ahmadou Lamin Samateh, described Big Dreams Inc's and IMR's efforts in offering free quality medical and dental relief to Gambians as exemplary. He also thanked them for their enthusiasm in complementing Gambia government's efforts.

Mr. Samateh said government is trying its best to make sure people of The Gambia get the best of health care. However, he said the effort has not been adequate and that Big Dreams coming in to provide free medical and dental care is quite crucial and timely.