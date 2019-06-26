Gambia: KMC Commissions 23 Waste Collection Trucks

Twenty-three waste trucks were on Saturday commissioned by the Kanifing Municipal Council (KMC) at the Buffer Zone in Tallinding, designed for both residential and commercial waste collection within the municipality.

Waste collection and disposal is one of the most expensive challenges faced by municipality and council authorities, as waste continues to account for a significant part of their daily financial expenditure. Waste collection helps to keep communities and nations clean and can also guarantee peoples' health and the conservation of resources for development.

Presenting the trucks, Mayor Talib Ahmed Bensouda described the coming of the trucks as historic and innovative towards the waste management in the Municipality, saying the move was collaboration between the council, ward development committees and Espace Motors.

"The Purchasing Power Parity (PPP) lifespan is three years, after which the trucks will be fully own by KMC. The Municipality consists of 19 wards and the fees for waste collection is 50 to 100 dalasi depending on usage."