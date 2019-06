Estate, Sunday defeated Portmore 1-0 in the ongoing Brikama nawettan qualifiers played at the Box Bar Mini Stadium.

The victory earned Estate boys a place in the next round of the Sateyba wet season biggest football fiesta qualifiers and knocks Portmore FC out of the qualifiers.

Black Pool beat Caples 2-1 to sail to the next round of the qualifiers. The defeat saw Caples out of the qualifiers, meaning they will hang up their boots until next year after their shock exit from the qualifiers.