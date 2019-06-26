Gambia: Real De Banjul Are FF Cup Champions

Real de Banjul became champions of Gambia's most prestigious domestic cup competition; FF Cup after defeating Red Hawks by 1-0 in the final played at the Independence in Bakau, on Sunday.

Abdoulie Bah scored the only goal of the game for Real de Banjul after converting a spot-kick in the 15th minute of the first half when referee Modou Lamin Jobe awarded them a penalty from a foul pay by Alieu Fadera inside 18-yard box.

The victory earned the city boys a place in the preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup 2019/2020 season.

Red Hawks were solid on the night, defending themselves and stretching Real on the break by creating couple of decent chances but all failed to hit the target.

Real de Banjul head coach Musa Njie congratulated his boys for the deserving achievement, saying he was proud of them. "I'm proud and I do not even have the words to express how delighted I am. I want to thank the management and the players for a job well done," he said.

But Red Hawks coach Modou Bah said he was unhappy for losing the final and commended his boys for their performance. "I'm proud of my boys. They really performed up to expectation but we are just unfortunate to lose the final," he stated.

Real de Banjul and league champions Brikama United will now represent The Gambia in the next season of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) champions league and

Both teams will also open the next season league competition when they play in the curtain raiser final.