Somalia Marks Independence Day

The Security has been beefed up in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, on Wednesday with heavy deployment of troops as Somalia marks the 26th June celebrations when the country's northern region gained its independence from Britain.

Last night, Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo attended a ceremony to mark the independence day at Banadir region's headquarters in Mogadishu.

President Farmajo congratulated all Somalis on the commemoration of the 26th June independence day.

"Congratulations to all Somali people wherever they are, in the north, in the south, and across the world on the 59th anniversary of the 26th June independence day when the northern region of Somalia gained its independence from Britain in 1960. Our country needs to be united, therefore let us come together and eradicate the tribalism which destroyed our nation," the president said in a speech at a ceremony to mark the independence.

After the president's speech, celebratory gunshots were heard in parts of Mogadishu in honor of the 26th June when the Somali flag was raised in Hargeisa in northern Somalia.

As the country began a week of celebrations to mark this important day, the Somali government on Wednesday morning blocked the main roads in the capital, Mogadishu.

The celebrations will culminate in an event to mark the main independence day on 1st July when the southern part of Somalia gained its independence from Italy on 1st July 1960 and united with the northern part to form the Somali Republic.