Namibia: Metal Association Seeks Investment At Indaba

Members of the Namibian Association of Metal Fabrication (NAMF) are in Johannesburg, South Africa, representing Namibia at the manufacturing indaba that started yesterday.

The four-member delegation went to the indaba with the support of the joint project between the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit GmbH, Promotion of Business Advisory and Economic Transformation Services (ProBATS) and the Ministry of Industrialisation, Trade and SME Development.

The association is a voluntary organisation which represents, promotes and safeguards the interests of its members who are involved in value-addition in Namibia's metal fabrication industry.

The two-day meeting, at which trade minister Tjekero Tweya was a panellist, is a great platform for the exchange of knowledge which could benefit the local manufacturing industry.

By sending a delegation, NAMF expects to get a better understanding of regional trade in metal, as well as identify export and investment opportunities for the local manufacturing industry.

NAMF delegates at the meeting are Nico Goosen, management committee vice chairperson; Festus Nuunyango; management committee treasurer; and members Jayson Amwiigidha and Hendrik Jacobsz.

NAMF management committee chairperson Brian Christian commended the government for its efforts to improve the economy through the local procurement directive by finance minister Calle Schlettwein.

To support the ministry's initiative, NAMF will soon present a list of metal products from the industry to provide insight on locally manufactured products, and to ensure inclusion under the directive.

Speaking about his presence at the meeting, Goosen said he wants to engage other manufacturers and consumers from African countries whose economies are similar to that of Namibia.

"This can be for export and possible investment opportunities to focus on members of NAMF in identifying possible shared markets and opportunities," he added.

Nuunyango said he is privileged to attend the event, and "will use the opportunity to network with the big players in the manufacturing industry, and to bring much-needed expertise back home."