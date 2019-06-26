Namibia: Migration Needs Good Governance - Odede

United Nations resident coordinator Rachel Odede says Namibia must consider migration governance, as well as address challenges brought by this exercise.

Odede said more than 258 million migrants around the world are currently living outside their countries of birth, and with population growth, rising inequality, demographic imbalances and climate change, this figure is expected to grow.

She was speaking yesterday during a Migration Dialogue for southern Africa (Midsa) experts meeting, which is underway in Windhoek.

The meeting, under the theme 'Regional Migration Governance and Sustainable Development for the Southern Africa Region' will run from 25 to 28 June.

"Namibia is not isolated from this trend," she stated.

Odede said while migration can help boost economies as well as spread cultural diversity, it can cause significant challenges when poorly regulated.

"Specifically in Namibia, limited resilience to rising natural disasters increases vulnerability to poverty, and reinforces the push towards rural-urban migration. Other challenges, including overwhelmed infrastructure, border management, irregular migration and human trafficking, must also be considered."

Home affairs minister Frans Kapofi said at the event that international migration continues to grow, and has prompted very interesting debates globally, citing the increasing mobility of goods, services and financial resources to contribute to the high rates of migration.

"In some instances, resources have been spent to manage it, and others attempted to curb it altogether. That did not help, as the number of people on the move never decreases," he noted.

Kapofi said migration management practitioners have the immense duty to come up with better alternatives for managing such movements.

"It is not an easy task," he observed.