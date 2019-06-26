Namibia: All Set for Voter Registration

Preparations for this year's presidential and National Assembly elections will go into high gear with the commencement of the supplementary voters registration in two weeks' time.

The registration exercise runs from 8 to 27 July. It allows eligible voters to be included on the voters' roll, and to be issued with a voters' card to enable them to vote.

The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN)'s chief electoral officer, Theo Mujoro, told The Namibian recently that the commission is targeting to register 300 000 new voters this year.

These are young people who turned 18 between 2015 and 2019. The projected number, if realised, would take the national voters' register - which currently stands at 1,2 million - to approximately 1,5 million.

The requirements to register is for one to be 18, and hold a valid Namibian passport or Namibian identity card.

"To register to vote in any local authority council election, prospective voters can take along their Telecom or municipality/town/village electricity and water bills to prove that they have lived in that area for 12 consecutive months.

Alternatively, prospective voters can take one person who is a registered voter in that particular local authority area to make a statement under oath that "he/she knows that you have lived there for 12 consecutive months," the ECN website states.

The ECN last week published the provisional list of select persons who will be posted in different regions and constituencies as registration officials on its website.

Additional information regarding the registration process has also been published on the ECN's social media platforms.