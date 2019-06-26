Namibia: Lubowski Gets Ultimatum On Apology

Former wife of the late Swapo member Anton Lubowski has been directed to apologise by today, or face legal action.

This comes after president Hage Geingob's lawyer, Sisa Namandje, dismissed Gabrielle Lubowski's statement as an apology.

In a letter leaked to the public last week, Lubowski alleged that she had been trying for 30 years to get an audience with Geingob, and that his refusal to meet her had led her to accept that Geingob had admitted guilt over the murder of Anton Lubowski, who was shot at the age of 37.

However, Lubowski claimed later that her open letter was a draft, and an attempt to find answers about the circumstances surrounding her ex-husband's death.

Namandje pointed out in his letter to Lubowski that despite knowing that his client had nothing to do with Anton's death, she "mischievously chose" to invent a toxic version which she will be unable to defend in a court of law.

"You continuously and selfishly speak of the effect the death of the late Anton Lubowski had on you and your children (which is understandable), yet you showed no regard to the devastating effect your reckless and defamatory allegations would have on our client's family, and his children in particular," the lawyer stated.

Namandje gave Lubowski until end of business today to issue an unambiguous retraction or unconditional apology.

"Our client's right to inviolable dignity remains untrammelled, notwithstanding the fact that he occupies the Office of the President of Namibia.

He will, therefore, avail himself of any appropriate and effective remedy to ward off any unlawful invasion and violation of his rights," he noted.

When approached for comment, Lubowski simply told The Namibian to wait until today.

"Patience is a virtue. You have to be patient until tomorrow," she said.