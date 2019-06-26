Mozambique: Mozambican Independence Is 'Unquestionable' - Nyusi

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi said on Tuesday that the celebrations of the 44th anniversary of the country's independence arouse the unshakeable conviction of Mozambicans of all generations that the sacrifices made to win independence were not in vain.

Speaking in Maputo, after laying a wreath at the Monument to the Mozambican Heroes, Nyusi said "Our independence, won after a tough struggle, is today unquestionable. The hoisting of our national flag on 25 June 1975 mean the birth of a nationality. It also meant the conquest of the fundamental rights and freedoms which had always been denied to our people".

Turning to the main events that mark the country today, Nyusi condemned the terrorists who are spreading death and destruction in the northern province of Cabo Delgado, and praised national and international solidarity with the victims of the two cyclones that hit Mozambique in March and April.

"In this moment of festive celebration", declared Nyusi, "I would like, in the name of the Mozambican people, to express, once again our gratitude for the solidarity shown by Mozambicans throughout the country and in the diaspora. We also praise the readiness of the international community and our partners who joined Mozambicans intensively in the search and rescue phase".

Later in the day, Nyusi inaugurated the Museum of the Presidency of the Republic, which he regarded as an important step in preserving the heritage of the Mozambican people. He believed the new museum will stimulate interest in studying the history of Moçambique and of the Presidency.

"This study will now be undertaken in the building which, for more than three decades, witnessed the personal and working routine of Presidents", said Nyusi. "The same rooms where the first meetings of the Council of Ministers (Cabinet) of independent Mozambique were held, and which witnessed some of the political, social and economic decisions which dictated the destiny of our country, have now been transformed into a museum that preserves those decisions", he said.

The museum exhibition, using audio-visual, interactive and multimedia resources, the President added, gives visitors a feeling of travelling in time through the process of building and consolidating the Mozambican state.

The exhibition covers the period from 1970, when Samora Machel became President of Frelimo, runs through the leadership of President Samora and his successor, Joaquim Chissano, at the helm of the Mozambican state, and culminates in 2014, at the end of the second term of office of the country's third president, Armando Guebuza.

In an initial phase, the museum will be open to visits by school students, and at a later stage it will be thrown open to the public at large.