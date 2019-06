press release

Point SAPS is appealing to members of the community for assistance in locating a missing person. Lihlohonolo Amos Moloi (28) of Qwaqwa in the Free State was last seen on Tuesday 5 February 2019 while at work in the Point area. He was reported missing by his employer.

We are appealing to anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact Detective Captain Mulder on 0824633002 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.