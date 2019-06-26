South Africa: Business Robbery Suspect Arrested

press release

Excellent team work by police members and, keeping an attentive eye out for two stolen vehicles, resulted in their speedy recovery and an arrest of a robbery suspect yesterday, 25 June 2019.

It is alleged that on Tuesday, 25 June 2019 at 11:45, approximately 6 males entered the premises of a valet company in Newton Park and held the staff at gunpoint. The staff was shoved in a back office and two vehicles were taken, a Ford Ranger and a Toyota Etios. These vehicles belonged to customers. Keys to other vehicles were also taken.

At about 17:00, members from Ikamvelihle station spotted the Toyota Etios parked in a yard in Bikana Street in Motherwell and the Ford Ranger was recovered by SAPS Motherwell members in Xhama Street. It is further alleged that the suspect, who is known to people at the house in Bikana Street, requested permission to leave the vehicle there and that he would fetch it in a few hours' time.

Mount Road Trio Task Team detectives followed up on the whereabouts of the suspect and with the assistance of a member from SAPS Motherwell, the suspect (20) was arrested late last night. He is detained on a charge of business robbery and will appear in the Port Elizabeth magistrates' court tomorrow, 27 June 2019. Detectives are still hunting for the outstanding suspects.

Mount Road Cluster Commander, Maj Gen Thembisile Patekile praised the members from the Motherwell cluster and applauded them for their alertness.