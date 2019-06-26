South Africa: Police Uncover Drug Lab and Seize Drugs Worth Thousands of Rands

press release

In a relentless effort by the South African Police Service in Limpopo to uproot the mushrooming of drugs in the Province, a 33-year-old suspect was on Tuesday, 25th June 2019, arrested during a major drug operation conducted in the Tzaneen Policing area.

The intelligence led joint operation which comprised of the Tzaneen Cluster Crime Intelligence Unit, the Saps Tzaneen Crime Prevention and the K9 Unit, uncovered a drug lab in a house around the Plots in the outskirts of the Tzaneen CBD. The suspect, believed to be the drug lord, was arrested for manufacturing and concocting drugs.

During the process of searching this lab, a high quantity of dagga and mushrooms, which were in the processed stage, were discovered. The police also recovered three shot gun live rounds. The estimated value of the recovered drugs is about R200 000-00.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Tzaneen Magistrate's Court soon on charges of manufacturing drugs and possession of unlicensed ammunition.

This milestone achievement comes after the arrest of another suspect, for a similar crime he committed in the Tzaneen policing area this year. The 62-year-old suspect was arrested on 11 February 2019, during an intelligence driven joint operation for manufacturing drugs at a house in the Tzaneen CBD. The drugs recovered had an estimated value of R500 000-00.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo, Major General Jan Scheepers, has applauded the police for their commitment in the fight against the mushrooming of drugs throughout the Province. "The police will continue fighting this war until we have a drug-free Province," said Major General Scheepers.

The Police investigations are still continuing.