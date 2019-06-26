Liberia: Govt Agrees to Establish Corruption Court

Finance Minister Samuel D. Tweah has disclosed here that government has agreed to establish corruption court in the country to help in the fight against corruption.

Announcing the decision Monday, 24 June, Mr. Tweah explained that President George Manneh Weah remains committed to the fight against corruption.

He told a team of financial experts from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) at a news conference that the establishment of the court to deal with corruption cases is something that the president is passionate about.

"In the fight against corruption the president is committed. We have agreed to establish, and the vice president has a legislation on that already, in the soonest possible time the court will be established," says Mr. Tweah.

According to him, the government has given more powers to the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) to help carry out its duties.Minister Tweah says he understands that the LACC making significant progress as it relates to prosecution.

Mr. Tweah indicates that the fight against corruption must be a collective effort, saying "we" all have to fight waste and abuse in government.According to Mr. Tweah, as part of the IMF program, government will continue to do all it can to put Liberia on the right trajectory.

He said the discussion with the team of experts from the IMF was centered around three cardinal areas of programs including credible budget, monetary policy and strong governance measures.

He notes that there are negotiations that are still ongoing, but he reveals that the government has made significant progress in some areas of development.

The government's decision to establish a corruption in Liberia is as a result of the massive corruption here involving key officials of past and present government.

Solicitor General - designate Cllr. SaymaSyreniusCephus recently issued a list in reference to the General Auditing Commission (GAC) Audit report of people of interest.

Cllr. Sephus says past and present officials will be investigated by the LACC.

Protests have been held here to demand President Weah's government to establish a war and economic crimes court in Liberia.