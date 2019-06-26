South Africa: Gauteng Police Arrest a Prosecutor for Alleged Corruption and Extortion

press release

Gauteng Police Anti-Corruption Unit arrested a 44-year-old District Public Prosecutor from the Family Court in Johannesburg for alleged corruption and extortion. The suspect was arrested in Johannesburg on Tuesday, 25 June 2019.

The victim alleged that he received a call from the man who identified himself as the prosecutor who dealt with his case in court and the caller informed him that if he can give him R10 000-00 he will cancel his case, give him the docket and ensure that no case will be opened against him. After the matter was reported to the Anti-Corruption Unit, an operation was initiated.

The police pounced on the District Prosecutor at the Johannesburg Family Court after he accepted R5000 from the complainant. Police arrested the suspect in possession of the money.

The suspect is expected to appear at the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday, 27 June 2019, for alleged corruption and extortion.