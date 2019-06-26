26 June 2019

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Eleven South Darfur Activists Held in Security Cells

Tagged:

Related Topics

Gireida — A joint force of militiamen of the Rapid Support Forces, policemen and army soldiers detained 11 camp leaders and activists from the Gireida camp for the displaced in South Darfur on Sunday.

A listener told Radio Dabanga from Gireida that they were held because of the attacks on the offices of World Vision International and the World Food Programme (WFP) last week.

The camp leaders had organised a protest march in Gireida on Wednesday, demanding the improvement of health, water, and food services in the camp. Yet, a number of protesters "violated the peacefulness of the march", and raided, plundered, and torched the offices.

The source said that camp sheikhs Abdallah Yagoub, Abdallah Ahmed, Ali Haroun, Adam Abakar, Juma Hasan, Adam Arbab, teachers Bahreldin El Tom and Ishag Bashar, pharmacist Mubarak Hasan, and WFP employee Abdallah Adam, were transferred to cells of the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) in Gireida.

In a joint statement on Friday, the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (Unamid) and the UN Country Team in Sudan express their concern about the attacks, and call on the Sudanese authorities "to take immediate corrective action to bring perpetrators of these incidents to book".

Our editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about ongoing protests to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Sudan

Earthquake Affects Dozens, Rains Damage Homes in Sudan

Dozens of people were killed and injured when an earthquake hit the area of Babanousa village in eastern Sudan on… Read more »

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.