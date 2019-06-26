Africa: Minister Barbara Creecy Addresses Coca Cola Foundation Replenish Africa Initiative

press release

Minister Creecy delivers opening remarks at the launch of the R18 Million Coca Cola foundation replenish Africa initiative (Rain) in Johannesburg

The Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries, Barbara Creecy will deliver the opening address at the launch of the R18 million Coca Cola Foundation Replenish Africa Initiative (RAIN) in Johannesburg on Friday 28 June 2019.

Through the Replenish Africa Initiative (RAIN), the Coca-Cola Foundation is investing in projects to remove 'thirsty' invasive alien plants from five main water catchment areas that feed major cities and towns across the country, helping to replenish precious water into nature.

Invasive alien plants cause billions of Rands of damage to South Africa's economy every year. These plants pose a direct threat not only to South Africa's biological diversity, but also to water security, the ecological functioning of natural systems and the productive use of land. They intensify the impact of fires and floods and increase soil erosion. These plants can consume enormous amounts of our scarce water resources.

While each of the projects is geographically diverse, most catchment areas are remote. As such, the projects support economic empowerment and skills development in rural areas across South Africa. In total, the projects will seek to clear more than 750 hectares of invasive alien plants and will employ 130 people, focusing on providing training, mentorship and job opportunities for women and youth.

Issued by: Department of Environmental Affairs, Forestry and Fisheries