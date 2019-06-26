Cameroon: UN Security Council Non-Permanent Membership - Ireland Solicits Cameroon's Support

A special envoy of the government of Ireland was on June 24 at the Ministry of External Relations to present the candidacy of his country.

The Minister Delegate to the Minister of External Relations in charge of Cooperation with the Commonwealth, Felix Mbayu on June 24, 2019 received in audience the special envoy of the government of Ireland, Ambassador Kenneth Thompson during which both personalities discussed on deepening cooperation ties and he presented Ireland's interest in becoming a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council. Ambassador Kenneth Thompson was accompanied to the audience by the Ambassador, Head of European Union Delegation to Cameroon, Hans-Peter Schadeck. Speaking to reporters after the audience, Thompson said the reason he was in Cameroon and at the Ministry of External Relations was because Ireland is looking for a sit as a non-permanent member of the Security Council of the United Nations for the years 2021 and 2022. "But this campaign that we are running for the Security Council is important for us also as a way of getting Ireland better known in the world. It is true in Cameroon and in Francophone Africa, Ireland is not well known but we are working to improve these relations. We are very anxious that we are being seen as good partners of countries like Cameroon in the United Nations. " he stated. The special envoy noted that he listened to the very effective statement by the Minister Delegate on the problems that Cameroon is facing and on Cameroon's perspective towards the United Nations. "Cameroon of course has always been a strong defender of the multilateral system like Ireland and we will expect that if we are elected to the Security Council, we will be listening very carefully to the concerns of the government of Cameroon during that time and we will do everything that we can to make sure the that views of all the member States of the United Nations are reflected in any debate. We will always maintain an open dialogue," Thompson stated. While appreciating the model adopted by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) towards the promotion of certain values, trying to find human solutions to issues, taking into account differences in the society and upholding the values of peace, the special envoy equally stated that bilateral relations between both countries will be considerably improved.