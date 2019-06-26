South Africa: Police Condemn the Brutal Killing in Somerset East

press release

The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Eastern Cape, Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga has strongly condemned the continuing brutal acts of violent crimes perpetrated in some parts of the Province.

This condemnation follows an incident that occurred on 24 June 2019 between 21:00 and 21:45 at Somerset East. It is alleged that the 53-year-old suspect had visited the deceased at his rental place when an altercation occurred and the deceased was fatally stabbed. The circumstances surrounding the incident will form part of the investigation. All role players were activated and the scene was visited.

The suspect was arrested and will appear in the Somerset East Magistrates Court soon on charges of murder. The police have opened a case of murder for further investigations.

"Members of the community are advised to seek professional assistance and intervention instead of resorting to murder," said Lt Gen Ntshinga.