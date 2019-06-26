26 June 2019

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Police Condemn the Brutal Killing in Somerset East

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Eastern Cape, Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga has strongly condemned the continuing brutal acts of violent crimes perpetrated in some parts of the Province.

This condemnation follows an incident that occurred on 24 June 2019 between 21:00 and 21:45 at Somerset East. It is alleged that the 53-year-old suspect had visited the deceased at his rental place when an altercation occurred and the deceased was fatally stabbed. The circumstances surrounding the incident will form part of the investigation. All role players were activated and the scene was visited.

The suspect was arrested and will appear in the Somerset East Magistrates Court soon on charges of murder. The police have opened a case of murder for further investigations.

"Members of the community are advised to seek professional assistance and intervention instead of resorting to murder," said Lt Gen Ntshinga.

South Africa

Headscarf Case - 'As the Defence Force, We Have One Culture' - SANDF

As a Muslim member of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) prepares for a disciplinary hearing over her refusal to… Read more »

Read the original article on SAPS.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.