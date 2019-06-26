South Africa: Free State Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation Leads Youth March for Social Cohesion and Moral Regeneration

press release

Every year on 16 June and throughout the entire month of June South Africa commemorates the 1976 student uprising to pay homage to students who stood up against the oppression imposed on them by the erstwhile apartheid government. Observed as Youth Day, the day serves as a reminder that young people in the country were at the forefront of our struggle.

It also provides us with an opportunity to reflect on the strides we have made in addressing issues facing the youth. It is against this background that the Free State Provincial Government (FSPG) through the Department of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation (DSACR) will lead a youth march for social cohesion and moral regeneration.

This march follows a strategic partnership formed between the FSPG, Moqhaka Local Municipality and the Fezile Dabi District Municipality. The National Development Plan (NDP) mandates DSACR to foster unity in diversity through a shared commitment to constitutional values. The values entrenched in the Constitution and its Preamble and further expanded upon in the Bill of Responsibilities should also be promoted amongst South Africans. Utilizing sport, arts, culture and recreation our youth can redeem themselves from social ills such as crime, drugs, alcohol and unsafe sexual practices.

The march will take place as follows:

Date: 29 June 2019

Time: 10h00

Venue: BP Garage in Maokeng/Kroonstad (Start) Maokeng Police Station (End)

Theme: "25 Years of Democracy: A Celebration of Youth Activism"

The march will be preceded by a detailed programme which will include: an aerobics marathon, messages by political principals, exhibition of services by different stakeholders and will conclude with the signing of the pledge for Social Cohesion and Moral Regeneration by youth structures and political principals.

Social Services that will be provided at the event include the following: Health conditions screening by the Department of Health and Satellite services of official documents by the Department of Home Affairs. The Department of Social Development and the Department of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation as well as the Moqhaka Local Municipality and Fezile Dabi District Municipality will exhibit their services.

"A social contract could help propel South Africa onto a higher developmental trajectory as well as build a more cohesive and equitable society. We cannot look only to the state to ensure the fulfillment of the Constitution. The Constitution underpins the provisions of socio-economic rights. Each South African should play a part in building a better nation" said MEC Limakatso Mahasa.

Your media house is invited to attend this event.

Issued by: Free State Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation