South Africa: Suspect Found Guilty and Sentenced for Alfred Helepi Murder

press release

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) has welcomed the 20-year sentence handed down to Banzini Gxamza (36) in the Bloemfontein High Court for the murder of former Moroka Swallows player Alfred "Chencha" Helepi (71).

Helepi was murdered three years ago at his business premises after he and his workers were confronted by an armed group which robbed them off an undisclosed amount of money, a firearm and his vehicle. Regrettably, Helepi was fatally shot during the robbery and he succumbed to his injuries. Helepi's vehicle was found abandoned around Phelindaba in Rocklands, Bloemfontein.

Gxamza was convicted and sentenced by the High Court yesterday and he was sentenced to 20 years for murder and 15 years for armed robbery which will run concurrently. He was also declared unfit to possess a firearm.

Meanwhile, three suspects aged between 29 and 42 are expected to appear at the Bloemfontein Magistrate Court today for alleged possession of unlicensed firearm and suspected precious metals.

It is alleged on Monday, the Public Order Police Unit with the assistance of the Hawks Serious Organised Crime Unit received information regarding firearms. They searched the residence of one of the suspects and discovered a bag of platinum as well as an unlicensed firearm.