Kenya: Nairobi's Cost of Living Deemed as Moderate for Expatriates

Nairobi — The cost of living for international employees working in Nairobi has been termed moderate compared to other expat destinations.

A report by Mercer Cost of Living Survey puts Nairobi in position 97 on the ranking for the most costly cities, up from last year's position 123.

N'Djamena, Kinshasa, Libreville and Lagos are Africa's most costly cities at position 11, 22, 24 and 25 respectively.

Principal Leader - Africa Mobility at Mercer Yolanda Sedlmaier says each African country has its own unique economy and urges multinationals to not approach their expatriate packages for Africa with one single strategy.

"Let's look at it this way, while a city like N'Djamena in Chad has been listed as the 11th most expensive city in the world, Mali comes in at the 124th position in terms of cost of living," said Yolanda says.

Overall, cities in Asia are the most expensive locations for expatriates. These include Tokyo, 2, Singapore 3, and Seoul 4 topping the list. On the other hand, world's least expensive cities are Tunis, Tashkent in Uzbekistan and Karachi.

New York City is used as the base city for all comparisons, and currency movements are measured against the US dollar.