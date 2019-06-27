Kenya: Green Energy Projects in Kenya and Zambia Win Global Ashden Awards

Kenya and Zambia and are among the winners of the 2019 Ashden Awards

Projects in the two countries were tapped by the renowned annual awards known for identifying and championing ideas and initiatives that deliver sustainable energy.

The Renewable Energy Efficiency Programme (REEEP), funded by the Beyond the Grid Fund Zambia (BGFZ) is an ambitious multi-year program, increasing energy access, improving lives and catalysing economic activity in rural and peri-urban areas.

The BGFZ aims to bring modern energy services to at least 167,000 households - translating to one million Zambians - by 2021. They have won the 2019 Ashden Award for Innovative Finance, supported by Citi.

The other winning organisation working in Kenya this year is Sistema.bio, who have won the Ashden Award for Clean Cooking, in association with the Clean Cooking Alliance.

Ashden CEO, Harriet Lamb, observed that small holding farmers grow most of the world's food, and agricultural systems have a huge impact on climate change. "Sistema.bio, based in Mexico, working in East Africa this year has created an innovative, affordable biogas system that turns animal waste into the cleanest of cooking fuels and produces a planet-friendly super fertiliser - boosting productivity while lowering carbon emissions." she noted.

The winners will be presented with their awards at a prestigious ceremony at the Royal Geographical Society in London on Wednesday 3 July. They join more than 215 enterprises that have won an Ashden Award since they were founded in 2001.