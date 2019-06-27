Kenya: Environment Tribunal Stops Lamu Coal Project

Nairobi — The controversial Lamu coal project has been stopped by the Environment Tribunal, a week after activists held protests against its construction.

The ruling was issued Wednesday by bench of five judges of the Tribunal Court sitting in Nairobi.

Justice Mohammed Balala who read out the ruling said they had observed that environmental concerns raised by locals are valid because there was no environmental impact assessment conducted.

They also faulted the National Environmental Management Authority (NEMA) and AMU Power for failing to conduct public participation.

"The second respondent (Amu power) is hereby ordered to cease the construction of the coal plant in Lamu until a fresh Environment Assessment Impact and public participation is undertaken, and the outcome of the report be published publicly," ruled the tribunal.

"The second respondent (NEMA) acted in violation in issuing the first respondent (Amu power) with an operating license without having adequately involved Lamu residents in public participation as required by the law," Balala ruled.