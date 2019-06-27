Kenya: Starehe MP Jaguar Arrested Over Xenophobic Remarks Against Traders

Nairobi — Starehe Member of Parliament Charles 'Jaguar' Kanyi has been arrested for making xenophobic remarks against foreign traders operating in Nairobi.

Jaguar was arrested outside Parliament midday on Wednesday and taken to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters for questioning.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Jaguar is heard telling foreigners engaged in business in his constituency to shut down and vacate the country failure to which they will be forcefully removed, in what police now say amounts to incitement.

Government Spokesman Cyrus Oguna denounced the MP's remarks saying it is not the government's official position.

"We wish to state that this is not the position of the government and we denounce the comments carried in the video in the strongest terms possible. Such comments are unfortunate and have no place in today's 'global environment," he pointed out alluding to the video clip.

Oguna has reassured foreign investors in the country of their security.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs also condemned Jaguar's remarks describing them as careless and inciteful.

A statement from the ministry stated Jaguar's aggressive and ill-tempered language goes against the constitution.

It pointed out that the unfortunate exploitation of the freedom of free speech to dehumanize foreign communities and incite local constituents "undermines the welcoming culture that Kenya is reputed for and has to be condemned."