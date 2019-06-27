Kenya/Egypt: Wanga Leaves for Cairo to Offer Moral Support to Harambee Stars Team Mates

Experienced Kenyan striker Allan Wanga is due to jet out of the country for Egypt to watch his compatriots at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

Wanga is expected to touch down in Cairo on Wednesday night, 24 hours before Kenya takes on Tanzania in a must-win Group 'C' fixture at the 30 June Stadium.

"I hope Kenya wins that match because we have the capacity to do that," Wanga told Nairobi News.

Wanga was named in Harambee Stars head coach Sebastian Migne's initial provisional 30-man squad for the tournament in mid-May.

GREAT SEASON

He was however dropped, alongside AFC Leopards midfielder Whyvonee Isuza and Kariobangi Sharks keeper Brian Bwire, when the team was whittled down to a 27-man squad which trained for three weeks in France before the tournament.

This was despite Wanga's impressive form during the 2018/2019 Kenya Premier league season where he finished as the second best scorer.

Nairobi News understands Wanga's air ticket to Cairo and expenses have jointly been catered for by a corporate entity and a prominent Kakamega politician.