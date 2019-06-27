Nigeria: 3 Nigerians Top the World in British Exams

The trio, Omoshemi Favour Oloriegbe, Prince Ogunlana and Chinaza Adaeze Osuji have been adjudged Top in World in the Cambridge IGCSE Sociology 2018, Cambridge International AS 2017 and Cambridge IGCSE Agriculture 2017 examinations, respectively.

While Oloriegbe was from The Childville Senior for Cambridge IGCSE Sociology, Ogunlana emanated from Lifeforte International High School and Osuji from Chrisland College. Top in World winners are learners who have gained the highest mark in the world for a single subject.

Cambridge International and the British Council disclosed this in Lagos while hosting the annual British Council Recognition and Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards held at The Civic Centre.

Besides, ninety one top performing students from 46 schools in Nigeria received 125 Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards following their outstanding performance in the November 2017and June 2018 Cambridge exams series. The awards covered various subjects taken in Cambridge IGCSEs, Cambridge O Levels and Cambridge International AS & A Levels.

In her opening remarks at the ceremony, Kanto Adesina, Territory Manager for Nigeria, Cambridge International,offered warm congratulations to the students,their teachers and principals. She said: 'Events like this are very important for Cambridge because students are at the heart of everything we do. We believe continuous and interactive learning, not exams and tests, is the ultimate purpose of education to impact individuals and the world.

'Our examinations are designed to encourage, recognise and reward learning. They should not be regarded as an end in themselves. Our programmes and qualifications encourage students to develop their own strengths and interests, and cultivate an informed curiosity and a lasting passion for learning.'

The British Council also awarded partner schools from the Partner Schools Global Network (PSGN) that exemplifies best practice policies for Equality, Diversity and Inclusion and Child Protection.

Lucy Pearson, Country Director, British Council Nigeria and West Africa Cluster Lead,said: 'At the British Council we are committed to creating opportunities for people all over the world by enabling relevant connections; between people in the countries where we are present, and the UK.

We have been doing this in Nigeria for the last 75 years and are currently marking our 75th anniversary celebration. We have been able to achieve several significant successes because of the key partners we work with - an example is our partnership with Cambridge International in providing Nigerian students access to globally-recognised qualifications.

At the awards this year, we also recognised outstanding schools who are key enablers to the success of the awardees through their implementation of policies that drive Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) and Child Protection. We believe that providing an enabling environment allows young people to learn and thrive, embrace their unique characteristics and prepare for global citizenship.

We applaud all the award recipients and hope the awards spur them into achieving future accomplishments.' Cambridge programmes are taught in more than 360 schools across Nigeria.