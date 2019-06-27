Uganda: Army Recruits Veterans for Somalia

The Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) has recruited 117 veterans from Teso Sub-region for African Union Mission in Somalia.

The recruitment was conducted on Monday at Soroti Sports Ground.

Col Benard Tuhame, the Division operations and training officer, on Monday said they wanted physically fit, healthy and experienced well trained veterans below 55 years to help in the peace-keeping missions in Somalia.

"We want you because of your expertise to help in the peace-keeping mission, you [have to] be able to carry a military body armour of 20 kg, helmet of 30kg and other weapons without challenges," Col Tuhame told the veterans.

Other requirements included a letter from the village chairperson or from Government Internal Security Officer (GISO) , an original copy of a national identity card and discharge form from the army.

The successful candidates were subjected to a four-kilometre run.

Col Tuhame also said the mission is meant to empower veterans through their contract earnings.

Mr Charles Oyaba, a veteran from Anyara Sub-county in Kaberamaido District, complained that the mobilisation exercise was conducted with scanty information.

He said they were not given details about the requirements.