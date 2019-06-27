Rwanda: Former RDB Financial Chief Nkurunziza Heads to MTN

The Chief Financial Officer of Rwanda Development Board, Mark Nkurunziza, is set to join telecom operator MTN Rwanda, according to reliable sources.

Nkurunziza, sources say, will join MTN Rwanda -a subsidiary of South Africa-based MTN Group - in a similar capacity.

This follows a decision by a cabinet meeting that took place on Monday this week, granting him leave of absence from public service.

Nkurunziza, who has headed the finance docket of Rwanda Development Board since 2012, is no stranger at MTN Rwanda.

Before he joined the government to work with RDB, he worked at MTN as a senior financial manager.

Prior to this, he worked with the national carrier RwandAir as its Finance Manager.

MTN Rwanda last year recorded a 21 per cent revenue growth to Rwf102.8 billion, according to the company's statistics that were announced in May.

The company is publicly listed on Rwanda Stock Exchange through its local shareholder, Crystal Telecom, which floated its 20 per cent shares in an Initial Public Offer that was conducted in 2015.

Efforts to reach to Nkurunziza were futile by press time.