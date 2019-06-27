Zimbabwe: MP Mamombe Must Carry Her Cross - Court

Harare West legislator Joana Mamombe (MDC-Alliance), who is facing charges of trying to subvert a constitutionally elected government after participating in last January's deadly violence, had her application for refusal of further remand dismissed by the court on Tuesday.

Her lawyer, Mr Jeremiah Bamu, made the application arguing that his client had been on remand for a long time and the State was making no progress in its investigations so that they can proceed to trial.

In dismissing Mamombe's application, Harare magistrate Mrs Barbra Mateko said the court had to consider the seriousness and complexity of the offence.

"Considering the nature of the case, the accused is facing a very serious offence," she said. "There is progress in the case and the court is satisfied. Therefore, the application is dismissed."

Mrs Mateko deferred the matter to July 23.

The State had earlier on sought a postponement of the matter to July 23, saying there was need for the Cyber Unit to verify the video.