Zimbabwe: Nasty Trixx Eyes Musical Comeback

Rap music artiste Nasty Trixx, who was once a revered voice in urban music with memorable punch lines, sensible verses and a comic delivery, says he is on a comeback.

The Gweru-based self-proclaimed king of rap music, real name Trust Dojiwe, once topped local charts around 2000s.

He is best remembered for his memorable hits such as "Chidanger" in 2004, and a hit album "Kupinda Newe" which carried songs such as "Anotyisa", "Vahombe", and the title track in 2005.

Now, 15 years after his last hit "DDF", the formidable rapper is making a comeback with a new album "My Name Is Music."

"I had gone underground because of other commitments but now I am back to takeover hip hop, to reclaim my crown and to revive it to where it once was, among top genres in the country," he said.

This rap musical genre has been overtaken by Zimdancehall and afro-pop ober the last few decades. With only a few competent names such as Takura and Ti Gonzi, Nasty Trixx can do well in adding glitter to hip hop.

Asked if he still has what it takes to take on the new school sound which include trap, Nasty Trixx said he is fusing genres.

"I am sticking to my sound but also fusing with a bit of afro-pop, R n B and dancehall," he said.

On the new six track album, he collaborates with Willom Tight, Legion, Diana Samkange and Ras Mega.

"Production wise I worked with DJ Tamuka, Oskid, Legion and Russo. Of all the songs I think 'Tsaga Ndiboss' will be the most celebrated, people should lookout for it," he said. The musician will be moving to Harare to revamp his career and his new label Mwana's Production House.