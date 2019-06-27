Nigeria: Think of Sex Before Committing Suicide, Actress, Monalisa Stephen Tells Depressed People

In recent times, the rate at which youths and adults commit suicide after suffering from prolonged depression has raised disturbing concerns among health experts and stakeholders in the health sector.

While experts are yet to proffer lasting solution to the disturbing emotional trauma and the adverse effects it exerts on its victims, plus sized Nollywood actress, Monalisa Stephen has proffered a solution.

According to the curvy actress, depressed people considering suicide as an option only need to think of two things, sex and food, and they would probably change their minds on committing suicide.

"Are you depressed and want to commit suicide? Wait a minute, just wait. Think about food and sex; oh my God, they are so sweet to just let go like that. No o, we die here o", she suggested.

Monalisa who on account of her size and physique get several overtures from the opposite sex advised men to quit seeing fat girls as sex objects.

"Some of you see fat girls and you have nothing for them but to see them as a sexual object to warm you; that's wrong. Fat girls are just human. Do not see them as a sex object or fetish. Some of you will even come and say "send me your nude", nude kill you there. If you really want a woman, then love her for whom and what she is, not trying to get to her so you can experience the rubbish fantasy you have in your head. Don't tell me you want a fat girl or you love fat girls. Good for you, it's none of my business. I'm not your play thing, I'm just a normal girl", she blurted.