Malawi: Airtel Top 8 Finalists in a Record Breaking Match

Blantyre — Records are set to be broken in the Airtel Top 8 Cup when finalist, Karonga United and Silver Strikers rumble for the second best richest cup on the land on Saturday at the Bingu National Stadium (BNS) in Area 48 in Lilongwe.

If the Bankers win the third edition of the Airtel Top 8 Cup, they will become the only side to have won it twice in three years after they beat Mighty Be Forward Wanderers 10-9 on penalties to become the inaugural winners of the cup in 2017.

On the other hand, if Karonga United win the finals, they will become the only team from the northern region to lift the Airtel Top 8 Cup.

Aside, this will be the first maiden national cup victory for Karonga United should they win the Cup.

However, a new record will be set in this year's Airtel Top 8 Cup as this will be the first time for Karonga United and Silver Strikers will meet in a cup final.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency on Wednesday, Karonga United Chairperson, Alufeyo Chipanga Banda said they are confident of victory on the day as they believe in team work and not individual brilliance.

"We have been first in everything; we were the first team to reach the semifinals and the first to reach the finals. Silver Strikers has won many of the games we have played and they have also been giving us so much trouble in the league, so we want to upset them.

"Silver Strikers have some players whom they rely on and without them they don't win their games but you cannot point out players whom Karonga United rely on, we work as team and not as an individual," he explained.

Silver Strikers have been boosting that they already won the cup after beating Wanderers in the quarters but Silver Strikers Team Manager, Itaye Nundwe said the charges are showing preparedness ahead of the game.

"It will be a good game and the good thing is that we have been fighting from the start and this will continue on the finals. We are prepared in all the departments and also the players are positive about the game and they know the prestige of winning a cup," he said.

Airtel Malawi Limited, who are the sponsors the cup, bankrolled the competition to a tune of K198 million for three years with K66 million used per season.